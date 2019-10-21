HS Volleyball: Shiloh Christian working on chemistry with new varsity faces

As we go to Class B Volleyball, Shiloh Christian is off to a strong start in region play despite bringing in a lot of new players.

The Skyhawks have a 2-0 record in Region 5 and overall the Skyhawks are 9-3.

Coach Tricia Sorensen said the team is working really hard, as they try to build a bond with some of the players that new to playing at this level.

“We have some girls that are new to varsity,” Sorensen said.

“So getting our timing and all of that kind of stuff takes time, but they have been doing really well and working really hard.”

Shiloh Christian plays Washburn on Tuesday.

