HS Volleyball: Shiloh Christian working on the communication, consistency

The Shiloh Christian volleyball team has won their last five matches.

Earlier in the season, Shiloh played some really tough matches. In those contests, they learned how to play when trailing early in the competition.

Coach Tricia Sorensen said she wants the team to work on consistency and communication because they graduated a big senior class. So these girls are still learning how to play as a team.

“Who’s going to get a pass,” Sorensen said, “and you’re not saying, ‘Is she going to get it or am I going to get it?’ Then you both hesitate. So just talk through everything. Call the ball, talk through what you see on the other side of the net. So we do a lot of situational practices.”

The Skyhawks were scheduled to play Flasher tonight. This match will now be played on Halloween.