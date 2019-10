In high school volleyball, South Border and Nedrose picked up out-of-region wins on Oct. 7.

In Wilton-Wing, South Border lost the first set, 25-21. However, they won the next three for a 3-1 win.

Just north on Highway 83 in Washburn, Nedrose and Washburn needed five sets to determine a winner. Nedrose pulled out a 3-2 win.