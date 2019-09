In high school volleyball, St. Mary’s and Bismarck picked up WDA wins on Sept. 17.

At Legacy, the Sabers hosted St. Mary’s. The Saints walked out of the gym with a 3-1 win.

Over at Bismarck High, the Demons were at home against Watford City. Bismarck was able to win in straight games, 3-0.

In Dickinson, Century continues to look dominant. The defending Class A state champions have won 12 straight games in a 3-0 victory of Dickinson.