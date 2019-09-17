HS Volleyball: St. Mary’s Eden Schlinger sees role expanded

The St. Mary’s volleyball team continues to try to prove preseason coaches poll wrong.

If you remember, the WDA coaches picked the Saints to finish sixth, despite the Saints returning seven seniors and two talented juniors in Avery Wanner and Eden Schlinger.

The junior Schlinger has already racked up 14 kills and two services aces in three WDA matches and she said she is embracing her expanded role this year.

“It’s awesome,” Schlinger said. “I know that I’ve been working really hard for this and I wouldn’t be able to do this without my teammates. They are all there supporting and pushing everyone. It’s just good to have these great teammates be there to push everyone and make everyone better.”

“It’s hard to get a lot of juniors in when you have seven seniors,” Kuether said. “I think the juniors and the seniors mesh really well together. Even if we put some juniors in, I don’t think you’ll even notice just because of how well they all mesh together.”

Tomorrow, St. Mary’s will travel down the street for a match with Legacy at 7 p.m.