HS Volleyball: St. Mary’s feels managing time off is key

The St. Mary’s volleyball team has hit a bit of rough patch.

After winning four straight matches, the Saints have dropped their last two. Last Tuesday, they dropped a 3-1 match at Bismarck High. Then on last Thursday, they dropped a 3-1 match at Mandan.

The road does not get any easier. Tomorrow, the Saints are at home against Jamestown, a team that is tied for second and sits directly above them in the standings.

The volleyball season is one of the longest sports the state offers, so head coach Kyle Kuether focuses on managing time off.

“Towards the end of the season,” Kuether said, “it’s tough to get everything to fit in when you’re playing multiple games a week. That’s why we have to take advantage when we do have those opportunities to end practice early or just take a complete day off.”

The Saints match tomorrow against Jamestown begins at 7 p.m.