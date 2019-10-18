HS Volleyball: St. Mary’s Kopp having breakout year

St. Mary’s senior Abbi Kopp is having an amazing year. Recently, Kopp set the school record for digs in a match. KXMB Sports looks at how this libero is getting the job done.

“This is my best season so far,” Kopp said, “Obviously.”

What is also obvious? Kopp leads the WDA in digs per set at 6.6 and she is only two off the total lead with 274.

“It’s definitely something that’s nice to look at to check and see where you at in the WDA,” Kopp said, “but I don’t think that defines you. It’s how you play with your teammates.”

Kopp has tuned in some pretty impressive games this year, including on Oct. 8 when she recorded a school recorded 50 digs against Legacy.

“Honestly,” Kopp said, “it felt pretty normal. I didn’t feel different from any other night.”

Kopp said the change from last season is partly tied to knowing this was her senior year.

“It was like, ‘Well, I’m a little nervous to come out,'” Kopp said. “It’s like, ‘I’m the libero.’ This year, it’s like, ‘This is my last time and I’m going to work my hardest and do my best, reach my goals.'”

Kopp is one of seven seniors. She said all of them are tasked with being leaders.

“It’s a lot of pressure sometimes to be that leader,” Kopp said, “but it comes with responsibility and it’s kind of our a challenge for all of us because there’s so many of us seniors to be leaders. It’s kind of nice to see how each and every one of us lead in a different way.”

Kopp said she wants to change the perception that St. Mary’s is the school that always comes up just short.

“St. Mary’s is that team that’s like, ‘We get so close, but we don’t win,'” Kopp said. “This year we are trying hard to be like, ‘We’re going to win those matches and we’re going to give all that we got.'”

The next match for Kopp and St. Mary’s is Tuesday at Bismarck High.