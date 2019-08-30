Live Now
HS Volleyball: St. Mary's 'ticked off' coaches picked them sixth

Local Sports

Posted: / Updated:

The WDA coaches picked St. Mary’s to finish sixth in the conference.

St. Mary’s has seven seniors, including two six-footers in Maria Mann and Hallie Schweitzer. They also return All-WDA performer Abbi Kopp.

KXMB talked with senior outside hitter Elizabeth Peyerl about their ranking.

“I was kind of frustrated honestly,” Peyerl said. “I though we would be higher, especially going from last year. I feel like people are underestimating us this year a lot. It ticked me off a little.”

St. Mary’s opens their season at the BPS Crossover on Friday at 3 p.m. against Wahpeton.

