HS Volleyball: Stanley heading to state

The Stanley Blue Jays made the state tournament. The team is excited to make it to the big stage.

“I’m just really proud of these guys, and I been there as an assistant and none of these girls have ever made a state tournament,” tells Head Coach Bobbi Johnson. “So I’m really excited to take them there and it’s going to be a fun week,” said Head Coach Bobbi Johnson.

“I’m really excited and I’m really confident in our team and what we can do and I think we can compete well with all the teams there,” said Middle Hitter Jossi Meyer.

“I’m really excited, it’s my first time ever going to state in something so I’m really excited for our team,” said Setter Taylor Dean.

“I’m pretty confident, our team is ready to go out there and work,” said middle hitter Alyssa Ruden.

The Blue Jay’s first opponent is Oakes and this team lost 3-2 in the State Championship game last season. Coach Johnson said her team needs to play together to pull out a win.

“We just have to play together and keep confident. if we play as a team and stay confident then we should be able to compete,” said Dean.

“I think our team just needs to be confident and work together and as long as we play our game then I think we will come out with a win,” said Ruden.

“We all know what we can do and we all play very well together and we will just have to play our game,” said Meyer.

“You have to believe in your team, and you have to trust everybody on the court and hard work,” said Coach Johnson.

The Blue Jays believe with teamwork and effort they can compete to win a state title.