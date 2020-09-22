HS Volleyball: Surrey’s first-year coach wants to rebuild program

The Surrey Mustangs Volleyball team is 3-2 and has high hopes for this season with a first-year head coach.

Although the Mustangs are having early success, they have a new leader in Chantel Fruhling.

“I’m trying to rebuild it up from scratch, and getting the girls to have confidence. I really need them to believe in themselves, they’re all very special and all have something to bring to the table on the court, and now they just need to believe it as well,” added head coach Fruhling.

“We have adjusted well. She fits in with us, we have a lot of fun but she also calls us when we need calling out,” added senior outside hitter Christina Larsen. “She has helped us improve so much, we’re already doing a lot better than the previous years.”

Coach Fruhling adds she is trying bring a positive mindset to the program.

“I want them to know that it’s OK if you make a mistake and still keep going forward instead of breaking down,” Coach Fruhling said.

“If we’re negative it brings down the whole team so we always want to be pumped up and keep each other in that good mindset,” said senior outside hitter Tenlee Newport.

All but four players return from last season, but four seniors are taking on a leadership role this year.

“Just helping them out letting them know what they can do better, just helping them out,” explained senior middle hitter Katie Aberle, “Just being there for them and keep pushing them to work hard.”

The players feel this season is special because of a new found chemistry.

“I think this year it’s better than ever, I’ve never had such a good family as a team and we’re great,” said Aberle.

“We’re really connected this year better than my previous years,” added Larsen. “We care about each other a lot, we’re very respectful of each other we talk a lot.”

The Mustangs have their sights on getting to the regionals this season but they know it’s going to take a lot of consistency and hard work.

“Overall skills, just the basic skills, if you get the skills down then everything else just follows through smoothly,” said Coach Fruhling.

“We just try and get better and better, we just push each other to work harder and just keep pushing each other,” said Aberle.