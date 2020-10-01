HS Volleyball: TGU looking to make a run at regionals

The TGU Titans have high expectations this season of getting past the first round of regionals. We spoke to the team about what its going to take for them to get there.

This year the Titans Volleyball team has biggest squad, they’ve ever had before and they feel it will bring out the best in the group

“So that has raised the level of competition, there is that mentality that everyday in practice you earn a spot to keep a spot, tells Head Coach Erick Hjelmstad.

With the increase in players, Head Coach Ericka Hjelmstad believes the team will have better depth.

“There is a confidence in knowing that no matter what we will be able to sub a person in to pass if need be, block if need be, serve or hit, explains Coach Hjelmsad.”

The Titans participated in the Sand Volleyball league this summer to build up their team chemistry

“Its very important because we lost six seniors last year so we have to kind of start from scratch and start with a new varsity team so working throughout the summer really helped us get ready for the season,” says Senior Outside Hitter Grace Schmitt

The players adopted the mentality of their coach by being talkative on the court

“I’m very loud myself, so I always push them to meet my level,” added Hjelmstad. “I said if I can have a team of girls who are all obnoxious, I would be OK with that and they have definitely taken up the mantle and the challenge.”

“I think when the Varsity is calling the ball and communicating more, it’s a lot easier for the younger girls to look at us and say, ‘OK, this is what we need to do,'” said Senior Setter Emma Dragseth, “Get the floor loud.”

This season the Titans have goals of getting out of the first round of regionals

“To get there is going to take a lot of hard work, determination and the girls are going to have to push themselves every single day,” declares Coach Hjelmsad



“Work together and communicate and just help each other out as much as we can and dont get down on ourselves and just work our butts of to get there,” exclaims Schmitt.

