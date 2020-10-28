HS Volleyball: Velva looking to make first state tournament

“I’m really happy, I mean we’ve been having a really successful year and our two losses are against some really good teams and just hoping we can keep that going,” said head coach Cassidy Peterson.

The Velva Aggies have been having a lot of success this year with a 14-3 record, but Peterson credits that to her girls flying around on the defensive end.

“We’re having a strong defense just on the blocks and just on our side of not letting balls drop like we have in the past and just being a lot more aggressive,” added Peterson.

“We’ve been communicating a lot more, we struggled with that in past years but having the chemistry that we do now like we know who’s supposed to have the ball when and it’s easier to communicate,” said senior setter Madison Effertz.

Although the Aggies are rolling, Peterson wants her team to improve their energy

“I want to see just a little more aggressiveness at the net, just stepping up a little bit more up there and they know that and just more improvement in that area,” said Peterson. “Our defense is going pretty good and serve receive is a little shaky so we would like to clean that up a little bit as we get closer to districts and regionals.”

“Blocking a lot will be something that we need with hard hitters coming our way getting blocks and touches like that will be a lot helpful so our defense doesn’t have to work as hard,” said Effertz.

“We just need to keep hustling and working hard and moving our feet and doing what we do,” said senior libero Grace Pfennig.

During this season, Velva found themselves trailing in matches but they came together to pull out some wins

“It’s not over until you let it be over and you have to keep your side consistent and clean,” added Peterson. “It’s up to them to make the ball go where they want it to go, so they have to control where their balls goes.”

“With this sport, it’s a lot easier to get down and wanting to stay down but with us this year we know no matter what the score is we can come back and win,” Effertz said.

This year Velva has their sights set on making it to their first-ever state tournament, but Peterson knows every possession will be vital moving forward.

“Just being strategic with every game that we play based off of who their strong hitters are and where they’re hitting the most at and making sure our blocks get there and closing it,” said Peterson. “Making sure our defense is set up correctly around the block so we can be effective on outside.”

“We just need to keep hustling and working hard and moving our feet and doing what we do,” added Pfennig.

The Aggies host TGU Thursday in the opening round of the district tournament.