HS Wrestling: Beulah-Hazen focuses on individual titles

Local Sports

by:

Posted: / Updated:

In Class B wrestling, Beulah-Hazen continues their second half of the season.

Head Coach Brandon Zahn knows he doesn’t have the biggest team when it comes to the number of wrestlers, but there’s a focus on winning titles at the individual level and making sure that his wrestlers are set up well when it comes to the state tournament.

“We focus on the individual aspect,” said Zahn. “Focus on winning your matchups and winning your region matchups and how that’s going to help you on seeding at our bigger tournaments.”

“I think we’re definitely capable of a few state placers if we keep working hard and getting better throughout the season,” said junior Aaron Ripplinger. “We should have a few guys placing at state.”

Beulah-Hazen travels to Killdeer tomorrow for a dual.

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

