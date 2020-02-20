HS Wrestling: Bismarck clear favorite headed to state

The State team dual tournament kicks off in Fargo, and Bismarck High is definitely the favorite.

The Demons will roll into the Fargodome as the No. 1 team in the state. This year, the defending state champions did not lose a match. They were a perfect 15-0 overall and 10-0 in the WDA.

One of the big pieces Bismarck returned in mid-January was 160-pounder Brandt Kringlie.

“I knew I would get sore pretty easily,” Kringlie said, “but it’s gotten better. It’s gotten better as it goes on.

“Our chances right now are really good. Coming from WDA, the runner-up was Century and I think we beat them by 80. Our chances are looking pretty good in duals we beat everyone by 10 to 20 points. So I’m pretty excited.”