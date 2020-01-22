HS Wrestling: Bismarck High alone at top of WDA team dual standings

In high school wrestling, Bismarck High has proven themselves as the top team in the state.

Bismarck High is the only undefeated team in the conference at 6-0 after they recently defeated Minot, 41-22.

The only other team in the top five that Bismarck has not faced is Century. That match will take place on Feb. 6 at Century.

When you look at the numbers, Bismarck has the highest point differential for WDA teams. So the Demons are pretty happy with themselves.

“It’s all about the work you put in,” Fettig said, “and the work you put in during the offseason. Everyone works out 3 p.m to 5:30 p.m. every week. It’s about what you do in the extra and what you do in the offseason.”

Bismarck’s next dual is Thursday against Turtle Mountain at 6 p.m.