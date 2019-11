In high school wrestling, Bismarck High opened the season with a team dual win over St. Mary’s Nov. 26 at Bismarck High School.

The defending Class A Team Dual State Champions were able to pick up the win, 59-16.

The next match for St. Mary’s is Dec. 5 at Watford City.

For Bismarck High, the Demons are at the Madan Lions tournament on Dec. 6 and Dec. 7.