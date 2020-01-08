HS Wrestling: Bismarck preps for Rotary

This Friday is the start of the annual Bismarck Rotary Wrestling tournament and Bismarck High sees this as a preview for State.

With many of the West teams in attendance, the Demons believe this will give them a chance to see where they are at the midway point in the season and give them the opportunity to see where they need to improve as they eye another state title at the end of February.

“I think we are in a good position right now with our team,” co-head coach Mark Lardy said, “but competition always tells you the real story. You can look really good in the practice room and go out in the competition and not so much.”

The Rotary tournament starts at 10 a.m. Friday and will be held at the Civic Center.

