In high school wrestling, Bismarck and Mandan were able to pick up WDA wins on Jan. 9.

In Mandan, the Braves fell behind 15-0, before storming back to defeat Williston at home. Mandan won, 48-33

In the Capital City, Bismarck High had no trouble with Legacy, 60-6.

Tomorrow, both teams will compete in the Bismarck Rotary Tournament, which will be held at the Bismarck Civic Center starting at 10 a.m.