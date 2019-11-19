HS Wrestling: Bismarck with ‘something to prove’

The defending Class A state wrestling champions are back on the mat and ready to defend their crown.

And once again, the Demons are loaded with talent. This, despite the fact that several key members from last year’s team are now wearing college uniforms.

Bismarck High is the only team in the state that returns two Fargo National Champions in twin brothers Wilfried and Christian Tanefeu. Wilfried has not forgotten last year’s team dual state tournament loss.

“Well, I think we were a little disappointed at how last year ended,” Tanefeu said. “I think we have a few guys that want to prove a few stuff. We’ll definitely be ready.”

Bismarck High will host St. Mary’s on Nov. 26 at 7 p.m.

