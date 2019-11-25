HS Wrestling: Bismarck’s Gage Roaldson returns after fracturing neck

The high school wrestling season kicks off tomorrow and there is probably no happier athlete in the state than Bismarck High’s Gage Roaldson, who is returning after fracturing his neck last year.

“During Rumble on the Red,” Roaldson said, “I fractured my C6 vertebrae.”

The injury brought an abrupt end to his season. Roaldson had already won the Mandan Lions tournament and the Valley City Tournament.

“Right away,” Roaldson said, “I heard a crack. My first reaction was to keep going, but then my body was not able to get myself back up.”

Roaldson said after medical personnel reviewed his injury, they informed him he would not be able to complete his match.

“They were like, ‘Nope, you’re down,'” Roaldson said. “Just stay here until the ambulance can get here. I was carted off.”

The CT Scan was not conclusive, but the MRI revealed he had fractured his C6.

“I didn’t think of much,” Roaldson said. “I just asked them, ‘When can I get back wrestling?'”

The recovery was two months. Roadldson had to stay in his neck brace at all times, even when he showered and slept.

“I showered with it on,” Roaldson said. “They had extra pads so I could change them in and out. So they would constantly be dry.”

So after going through so much, why would he keep wrestling?

“It’s the sport I love,” Roaldson said. “I figured I might as well finish it strong.”

His recovery went well. This summer, he was able to wrestle at Junior Nationals in Fargo.

“Most people thought I was crazy to wrestle in such a big tournament right away,” Roaldson said, “but I just thought of it as nothing.”

Bismarck opens the season tomorrow at home against St. Mary’s at 7 p.m.