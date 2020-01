In high school wrestling, Century, Minot and Bismarck earned WDA team dual wins in separate matches on Jan. 23.

At Century, the Patriots were able to take care of the defending Class A team dual state champions, Dickinson. Century won, 40-24.

In Minot, the Magicians took care of Mandan. The final score was 63-7.

At Bismarck High, the Demons remained unbeaten in team duals. As Bismarck defeated Turtle Mountain, 65-9.