HS Wrestling: Century ready to claim West’s top spot

On Tuesday, the Century Patriots edged out a win on criteria over Jamestown to start the season on a positive note and the Pats feel this could be a special year.

Century returns a boatload of talent. When the preseason rankings came out earlier this week. Century had a player ranked in the top six in nine of the 14 weight classes.

With all the talent on the mat this year, they feel this is the season they can knock off Bismarck High and take the West, which would be their first WDA title since 1997.

“I feel like we can put up a fight with anyone in the state as a team and individually,” junior Clay Radenz said. “We just have to go out there and basically wrestle hard and make sure we keep a good mindset going.”

Century is off until Dec. 5 when they host Mandan and Legacy

