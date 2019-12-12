HS Wrestling: Century tied atop the West standings

In high school wrestling, Century has started out the season red hot. The Patriots are tied at the top of the team dual standings.

Century is currently 3-0. The team they are tied with is Minot. They are scheduled to wrestle tomorrow.

Century turned in a gritty performance against Jamestown, where they won on criteria. For Century, their success started before the season even began.

“We’ve had mat time from the end of our season last year all the way to this point right now,” co-head coach Jerald Lemar said. “We shook the rust of the first couple of days, but now I feel like we are chirping along pretty well.”

Century’s match at Minot is tomorrow at 7 p.m.

