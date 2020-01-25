HS Wrestling: Century tries to cut down on surrendering bonus points

After a last night’s win against the defending Class A team dual state champions, the Century Patriots have cemented themselves as a top three team.

Century defeated Dickinson 40-24. This is the second straight WDA win for the Pats after they came back to defeat St. Mary’s 49-24 on Jan. 16.

Co-head coach Nate Humann said he is concerned about the number of pins they surrender. Last night Century did a better job of not being pinned, they only lost by fall three times.

“We are giving up a lot of pins,” Humann said. “If we can focus on getting up bonus points by pin, tech fall or major decisions and not giving up so many that’s going to be the key to our success the rest of the season.”

The next team dual for Century is at home on Feb. 6 against top-ranked Bismarck High.