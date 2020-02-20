HS Wrestling: Century will enter state as West’s No. 3 seed

Century arrives with the No. 3 seed from the West. After another stellar season, the Pats finished the regular season 22-4 overall and 8-2 in the WDA.

Century will go against Devils Lake, a team they faced at the Fargo-Metro Duals. Century won, 60-15, but the stakes are a little higher this time around, a fact Century understands.

“A lot of guys who if they can do their matches well and execute well will have a really good chance of making it to finals,” senior Hayden Johnsrud said. “I think that gives us our best chance there. This is the perfect time for us. We’re all starting to do pretty good. Everybody is starting to improve and it was showing at WDA. Everybody’s been improving. I think our team has the potential to be a top-two team at State.”

Century’s match with Devils Lake is Thursday at 1:30 p.m.