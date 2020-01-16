HS Wrestling: Century’s Konner Stordalen humbly leads

Century’s Konner Stordalen is one of the most humble athletes KXMB Sports Director Joey Lamar has met. However, this senior has been through some challenges in his senior year.

A shoulder injury from football changed Stordalen’s season expectations for wrestling.

“I landed on it with my weight and it popped out,” Stordalen said. “It was on the ridge and then it popped back in. So it just extended some of those tendons and muscles.”

Stordalen suffered a shoulder subluxation. The treatment is rest, which would force him to miss time. The injury also prevents Stordalen from fully using his right side.

“Learning to lead with my left,” Stordalen said, “then work with my right to set up things. Instead of doing most of the brunt work with my right.”

While Stordalen deals with his shoulder, he also had to cut weight to make the 285-pound heavyweight division.

“For football,” Stordalen said. “I walked in at 330. Right after the state [championship] game, I was at 320. So I cut down from 320 down to 285.”

Co-head coach Nate Humann said while Stordalen dropped weight, he constantly led the younger wrestlers.

“Really passionate,” Humann said, “not only about his success but about helping others too. He’s like having another coach on the team, honestly. He’s really positive with the guys. He holds in partners accountable. He wrestles hard.”

Stordalen said helping others is one of the most important traits he learned from his parents.

“I always want to set an example for the underclassmen,” he said, “as to how you should treat yourself, how you should treat others and how you should treat other teams.”

Tomorrow, Century travels to St. Mary’s for a triangular with St. Mary’s and Turtle Mountain starting at 5 p.m.