HS Wrestling: Devin Schulz wrestles to live up to family legacy

In high school wrestling, Century expects a big year out of senior Devin Schulz and he is getting help from family to achieve his dream.

When coaches released the preseason rankings, Schulz saw he ranked No. 4 at the 132-pound weight class.

“I’m pretty good on my feet,” Schulz said. “I would say that I can hold my own with most kids.”

So far Schulz has gotten close to the state title. Last year, he finished fourth and the year before he was fifth.

“With his fundamentals, his capabilities and the skill set that he’s developed,” head coach Jerald Lemar said. “I really feel like he’s the front runners for a state title this year.”

Along with trying to climb up the rankings, Schulz also has a family legacy to maintain.

“My dad was a state champion for Center, ND,” Schulz said. “My brother was a two-time state champion for Century.”

So Schulz’s dad is providing some extra coaching to his son.

“[My dad] texted me a lot,” Schulz said. “When I get home, he works with me and he tells me I need to work on things. My brother wrestles in college. He’s always reminding me that, ‘It’s senior year. I need to get going and I need to wrestle hard.'”

Schulz is an experienced wrestler. He knows championships are not won in December. They are won in February.

“Wrestlings is a long year,” Schulz said. “Four months almost. You can’t think about it at the end, you just have to take it as it comes. You can’t just keep thinking about it or else you’ll mentally wear yourself out.”

Devin and Century hit the mat again tomorrow in home duals against Legacy and Mandan.