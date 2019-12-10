HS Wrestling: Dickinson leaning on new wave of wrestlers

Last year, Dickinson did what many thought was unthinkable when they won a state title in the team dual, but what will they look like this season?

2018 was a storybook year for the Dickinson Midgets, breaking through and winning their first state title in the duels, a championship that had only been won by Bismarck and West Fargo since that team award began 18 years ago.

“Those seniors last year we had were a really great group and accomplished something that had never been done here in Dickinson,” said head coach Trevor Conrad. “And they’re a real special group and when they were juniors, they were really the leaders as well.”

A group that sets the tone of what is expected when you wrestle for the Dickinson program. 2019 will see a rebirth for the team. A big junior class ready to repeat history and dominate at the Class A level, but it didn’t come without some reservations.

“At first I wasn’t ready to start the season without them,” said junior Cody Booth. “But now I know that we can still do well without them, and just learn by their example. Whatever they did should work so we should lead that way too.”

This junior class is utilizing a lead by example mentality, wrestlers like Booth and Cullen Murphy.

“We’re pushing each other,” Junior Cullen Murphy said. “We’re doing laps right after our live wrestling. We’re doing sprints around the live circles, trying to get us more endurance, push for six minutes.”

The underclassmen aren’t coming in inexperienced, having been on the stage at an early age, a youthful energy that head coach Conrad can’t wait to work with.

“It’s exciting because you know they’re full speed ahead,” Conrad said. “A lot of times we got to tell them to slow down, not afraid to work hard and even though they may lack a little bit of experience, they’re really an energetic group and a lot of good friendships in the group.”

On Dec. 19, Dickinson faces Minot in a team dual.