HS Wrestling: Dickinson pushing positive mindset

In high school wrestling, Dickinson is approaching the season with a positive mentality.

After starting 1-1 on the year, Dickinson hopes to bounce back in their push for another state title.

The Midgets are preaching their love of the sport as a way for each wrestler to get better and it starts with the leaders on the mat.

“These guys enjoy the sport, and I think that’s what is often overlooked in our sport,” says head coach Trevor Conrad. “Which is what the various aspects of our sport sometimes brings. The season may feel long or something, but these kids, every day are reminded that they are thankful for the opportunity to wrestle and they’re thankful for their teammates.”

Dickinson’s next match is Jan. 9 at Sidney.