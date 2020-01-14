HS Wrestling: Glatt stepping up for the Demons

Bismarck High just finished the Bismarck Rotary Wrestling tournament with a second-place finish.

One of the wrestlers that has been a pleasant surprise this year is Cullen Glatt. The 195-pounder has a perfect 4-0 record with two pins in team duals and is 12-9 on the individual side.

Glatt is really 182-pound wrestler, but he is holding his own at 195 and that is a 13-pound difference.

“He went up to 195 and he’s really doing a great job for us,” co-head coach Mark Lardy said. “He placed at the Mandan Lions Tournament and he placed down in Rapid City and he’s just doing a great job.”

The next time Glatt and Bismarck High will be on the mat will be Thursday at Minot.

