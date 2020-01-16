HS Wrestling: Key Legacy freshman performing well

The Legacy wrestling squad is in a tie for fifth place in the WDA team dual standings.

Legacy is tied with Jamestown at 3-3. Legacy will face Jamestown in a triangular with Valley City on Feb. 7. The match could play a pivotal role in determining which team secures the fourth team spot at State.

This season, Legacy has gotten great performances out of freshmen like JJ Thompson. The 113-pounder is 5-1 team duals and Thompson thinks guys are going to finish the year strong.

“I think that our practices are starting to get tougher and tougher,” said Thompson. “So the kids are going to start growing more as a wrestler and as a person.”

Legacy steps back on the mat Friday when they travel to Williston.