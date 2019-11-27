HS Wrestling: Legacy hopes new practice approach pays off

In high school wrestling, the Legacy Sabers open the season tonight with multiple duels against Watford City and Killdeer.

Last season, Legacy finished 3-7 in the WDA, which was good for eighth.

This season, Legacy promoted Steven Monk to co-head coach with Lars Jacobsen and Legacy hopes a new practice schedule and routine pay dividends starting tonight.

“We kind of segmented everything for our practices,” co-head coach Monk said.

“Every five minutes we have an idea of what we are going to be doing. We broke it up so we are more efficient with our time and not getting off track showing one thing to long.”

After tonight, Legacy is off until next Thursday when they are in a triangular at Century High School.