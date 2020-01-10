HS Wrestling: Legacy preaching one-second rule

The Legacy Sabers wrestling team is in a three-way tie for the fourth and final team dual state tournament berth.

Tonight, Legacy could shock the state with an upset of No. 1 Bismarck High. The Sabers come in winners of their last two WDA matches, so they have some momentum.

Co-head coach Lars Jacobsen said if his guys can work harder for just one more second than the opponent they will come out on top.

“If you outwork them for that one second,” Jacobsen said, “they’ve quit. You kept going for that one second. You have the greater chance of coming out on top, but if you’re the first one to quit and you’re the one to give up, you’re always going to give up those points and you’re not battling.”

Legacy’s match with Bismarck High starts at 7 p.m.

