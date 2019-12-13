HS Wrestling: Legacy seeks school-record 10-win season

The Legacy wrestling team looks to accomplish a program first, winning 10 team duals in a season.

Legacy is already 20 percent to their goal after they opened the season with wins against Killdeer and Watford City.

A 10-win dual season would likely put them in serious consideration for a top-four spot and a chance to advance to state as a team, which would also be a program first.

“I think last year we were 6-10,” sophomore wrestler Tim Kadrmas said. “I would like to get that to 10 wins. We lost to some teams last year that we had no business losing to. I feel like if we got 10 wins that would be really cool.”

Legacy goes for its third team dual win tonight at home against St. Mary’s at 7 p.m.