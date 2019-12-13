HS Wrestling: Legacy seeks school-record 10-win season

Local Sports

by:

Posted: / Updated:

The Legacy wrestling team looks to accomplish a program first, winning 10 team duals in a season.

Legacy is already 20 percent to their goal after they opened the season with wins against Killdeer and Watford City.

A 10-win dual season would likely put them in serious consideration for a top-four spot and a chance to advance to state as a team, which would also be a program first.

“I think last year we were 6-10,” sophomore wrestler Tim Kadrmas said. “I would like to get that to 10 wins. We lost to some teams last year that we had no business losing to. I feel like if we got 10 wins that would be really cool.”

Legacy goes for its third team dual win tonight at home against St. Mary’s at 7 p.m.

Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Local Sports Videos

More Local Sports

Recent Videos

WSC Monument

Thumbnail for the video titled "WSC Monument"

KX Storm Team Evening #OneMinuteForecast w/Tom Schrader

Thumbnail for the video titled "KX Storm Team Evening #OneMinuteForecast w/Tom Schrader"

Wrestling

Thumbnail for the video titled "Wrestling"

Flasher HS

Thumbnail for the video titled "Flasher HS"

Electric Cars

Thumbnail for the video titled "Electric Cars"

N.D. State Auditor Josh Gallion discusses time in office; former 36-year employee expresses concerns

Thumbnail for the video titled "N.D. State Auditor Josh Gallion discusses time in office; former 36-year employee expresses concerns"

KX Storm Team Full Evening Forecast w/Tom Schrader 12/12

Thumbnail for the video titled "KX Storm Team Full Evening Forecast w/Tom Schrader 12/12"

Boys Basketball

Thumbnail for the video titled "Boys Basketball"

BECEP

Thumbnail for the video titled "BECEP"

Car Documents

Thumbnail for the video titled "Car Documents"

Wreaths in Minot

Thumbnail for the video titled "Wreaths in Minot"

KX Storm Team #OneMinuteForecast w/Tom Schrader 12/12

Thumbnail for the video titled "KX Storm Team #OneMinuteForecast w/Tom Schrader 12/12"

Amber's Thursday Morning One Minute Forecast 12-12

Thumbnail for the video titled "Amber's Thursday Morning One Minute Forecast 12-12"

Thursday Forecast: Slightly Warmer With Another Round Of Snow

Thumbnail for the video titled "Thursday Forecast: Slightly Warmer With Another Round Of Snow"

Mandan Boys Basketball

Thumbnail for the video titled "Mandan Boys Basketball"

KX Storm Team Evening #OneMinuteForecast 12/11

Thumbnail for the video titled "KX Storm Team Evening #OneMinuteForecast 12/11"

Berthold Elementary students shop for a purpose

Thumbnail for the video titled "Berthold Elementary students shop for a purpose"

Watford Safety

Thumbnail for the video titled "Watford Safety"

Boys Basketball

Thumbnail for the video titled "Boys Basketball"

Wrestling

Thumbnail for the video titled "Wrestling"
More Video

KX News Trending Stories

Don't Miss

Daily Pledge

More Daily Pledge