HS Wrestling: Linton-HMB’s Trey Jacob a contender for a state title

The Linton-HMB Lions have a few contenders for a state title, and one of those wrestlers is Trey Jacob.

As a junior, Jacob is wrestling at the 145 weight class, moving up from 132 last year where he took home a 5th place finish.

Jacob has placed no lower than 6th at tournaments all season, and feels that he can use last year’s experience to vault him in a top spot.

“It felt good, I mean, I made it to state,” junior Trey Jacob says. “Had a close match the first round and another one the second round.”

“I think anytime you hit the state tournament,” says head coach Bruce Hase. “Just getting under the lights, seeing the crowd in the Fargodome, whether you place or not, going to state takes a little bit out of the air.”

Jacob and the Lions are on the road tonight in a duel with Oakes.