HS Wrestling: Linton-HMB’s Nagel eyeing individual state title

Local Sports

In high school wrestling, the Linton-HMB Lions could take home an individual title if all goes according to plan for Chandler Nagel.

Nagel enters his final year with the Lions and wrestles at the 138 weight class. Nagel has been dealing with a nagging injury that sidelined him for a few duels, but that won’t stop him from making his goal of a state title.

“It would mean a lot to me, and it would mean a lot to my teammates and my family and my coaches,” says senior Chandler Nagel. “They’ve all seen me work and they’ve been putting in the work for me.”

“A lot of experience in the past. He’s always been loaded up with a lot of good kids, year in, year out,” says head coach Bruce Hase. “Last year, he took second in State, but a good leader in the room and is working really hard.”

The Lions are back on the mat on February 15th when they wrestle in the Region 1 tournament.

