HS Wrestling: Madan’s Carolyn Goebel shows no fear

This year, Mandan’s Carolyn Goebel went from cheering on the football team to wrestling with the guys. While she is still learning the sport, she is proving that she is not afraid of anyone.

“Honesty,” Gobel said, “I go tired of sitting in the stands and watching my brother so I decided to give it a try.”

The first-year wrestler said she enjoys the sport.

“Getting to know everyone and having the interaction of being able to do my own thing and not having to listen to everyone,” Goebel said.

The sophomore said she wants to be unique and empower female wrestlers. Goebel said the support from coach Tyler Steinwand means a lot.

“I think she wants to send a message that she can stick it out and she can do it,” Steinwand said. “Preparation is hard, but the wrestling part is fun.”

Goebel has battled a concussion and sprained MCL, so she has not wrestled in a match yet, but she wants the chance.

“My concussion is gone,” Goebel said, “It’s just my sprained MCL. I still push through it and work harder every day to get the motion back.”

Carolyn also does not want other young ladies to be reluctant to step on the mat.

“Don’t be afraid,” Goebel said. “It’s a lot of fun. I would go out and give it a try and if it’s not for you, it’s not for you.”

“I’ve told other girls too, “Steinwand said, “that in wrestling I don’t look at gender. I look at a wrestler as a wrestler. That’s how I told her how to treat it and that’s how I told my guys how to treat it.”

Even though she has not wrestled in a match, Goebel is 2-0 on the season with both wins coming by force forfeit.

Mandan’s next team dual is Thursday at Bismarck at 7 p.m.