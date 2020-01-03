HS Wrestling: Mandan tied for 4th midway through the season

The Mandan Braves wrestling team is tied for fourth in the team dual standings as we are close to halfway through the season.

Mandan and Legacy have team records of 3-2, but Mandan defeated the Sabers in the first dual of the season, 43-25.

Mandan has not had a team dual since they defeated St. Mary’s, 42-35, on Dec. 20 and their next dual will not be until Jan. 9 at home against Williston.

“A lot changes during the season,” Steinwand said. “Kids get hurt. Sometimes things happen. I don’t like to focus on wins or losses. I just like to focus on getting better every day and the results take care of themselves.”

Mandan travels to Moorhead for the Gadbury Duals on Saturday.