HS Wrestling: Mandan’s Kleinknecht leading the way

In high school wrestling, Mandan’s Will Kleinknecht is off to a great start in his senior season,

At the Mandan Lions tournament, he finished third at the 152-pound weight class. Then when the team went down to the Rapid City Invite, Kleinknecht took fifth place. Overall in tournaments, he is 12-4. Through the team’s first three team duals, he is perfect with a record of 3-0 and with a victory by fall, decision and major decision.

“In the offseason this year,” Kleinknecht said, “We worked a lot on getting stronger, getting bigger and a lot of speed work so that translates into the room and we do our technique

The next time Kleinknecht gets a chance to wrestle will be at Rumble on the Red in Fargo which starts Dec. 27.