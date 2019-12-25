HS Wrestling: Mandan’s Kleinknecht leading the way

Local Sports

by:

Posted: / Updated:

In high school wrestling, Mandan’s Will Kleinknecht is off to a great start in his senior season,

At the Mandan Lions tournament, he finished third at the 152-pound weight class. Then when the team went down to the Rapid City Invite, Kleinknecht took fifth place. Overall in tournaments, he is 12-4. Through the team’s first three team duals, he is perfect with a record of 3-0 and with a victory by fall, decision and major decision.

“In the offseason this year,” Kleinknecht said, “We worked a lot on getting stronger, getting bigger and a lot of speed work so that translates into the room and we do our technique

The next time Kleinknecht gets a chance to wrestle will be at Rumble on the Red in Fargo which starts Dec. 27.

Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Local Sports Videos

More Local Sports

Recent Videos

Which Day Presents

Thumbnail for the video titled "Which Day Presents"

3D Gaming

Thumbnail for the video titled "3D Gaming"

Amber's Christmas Eve #OneMinuteForecast

Thumbnail for the video titled "Amber's Christmas Eve #OneMinuteForecast"

Traditions

Thumbnail for the video titled "Traditions"

Community Supper

Thumbnail for the video titled "Community Supper"

VFW Christmas Eve

Thumbnail for the video titled "VFW Christmas Eve"

Holiday Workers

Thumbnail for the video titled "Holiday Workers"

Bismarck Firefighters

Thumbnail for the video titled "Bismarck Firefighters"

RSV Season

Thumbnail for the video titled "RSV Season"

Freezing Drizzle & Snow Chances Could Create Slick Holiday Travel

Thumbnail for the video titled "Freezing Drizzle & Snow Chances Could Create Slick Holiday Travel"

Ice Rinks

Thumbnail for the video titled "Ice Rinks"

Legacy Remains unbeaten

Thumbnail for the video titled "Legacy Remains unbeaten"

Tribal Census

Thumbnail for the video titled "Tribal Census"

YHF

Thumbnail for the video titled "YHF"

Flashers Girls Basketball Team

Thumbnail for the video titled "Flashers Girls Basketball Team"

Minot High Girls HKY

Thumbnail for the video titled "Minot High Girls HKY"

Monday, December 23rd, 2019 - KX Storm Team Evening Forecast - Dave Holder

Thumbnail for the video titled "Monday, December 23rd, 2019 - KX Storm Team Evening Forecast - Dave Holder"

Coffee Cups

Thumbnail for the video titled "Coffee Cups"

Tags

Thumbnail for the video titled "Tags"

Sweet Treats

Thumbnail for the video titled "Sweet Treats"
More Video

KX News Trending Stories

Don't Miss

Daily Pledge

More Daily Pledge