HS Wrestling: Mellmer looks to rebuild St. Mary's

In high school wrestling, St. Mary’s opened the season last night with a loss to Bismarck High, but the future is really bright.

For the first time in years, St. Mary’s will have a wrestler in every weight class.

In the coaches’ poll that came out last night, the Saints are predicted to finish sixth. A big reason for the optimism has to do with new head coach Luke Mellmer, who spent the last five seasons building up the program in Mandan and he’s ready to do the same for St. Mary’s.

“Honestly,” Mellmer said, “I’m super excited to grow a program. I’m excited to get things going here.”

The next time St. Mary’s hits the mat will be Dec. 5 for duals in Watford City.

