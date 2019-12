On a busy night in the WDA, Minot, Legacy, Mandan earned conference wins on Dec. 12.

In a meeting of the top two teams in the standings — Minot and Century — Minot was able to get a 35-25 win.

In the closest match of the night, Legacy edged by St. Mary’s at home, 33-30.

Over in Mandan, the Braves took care of Watford City, 60-15.