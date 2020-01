In high school wrestling, Minot picked up a road win against Legacy on Jan. 30.

Minot raced out to a 10-4 lead, but a win from Legacy’s Draken Stugelmeyer brought the lead down to two points, 10-8. Minot stretched the advantage back out in the next match as 160-pounder Chase Burke recorded the pin.

Legacy’s next team dual is Feb. 6 against Dickinson. Minot’s next dual is versus Turtle Mountain on Feb. 6.