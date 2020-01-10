HS Wrestling: Nate Humann glad to be back at alma mater

In high school wrestling, Century co-head coach Nate Humann is in his first year with the program and the Century alum is glad he decided to come back to his alma mater.

This year, the Century Patriots got a jolt of energy when former Patriot Humann stepped back in the room to help coach.

“I was excited to coach some of these kids,” Humann said, “I’ve been coaching them since they were little shavers, it’s been fun to pick it back up with them. I was kind of out of the loop for a little while, but that’s been nice.”

At this time last year, Humann was completing his last season at the University of Mary. When he walked back into the room at Century, he noticed a big difference from high school to college.

“The intensity in high school is not quite what it is in college,” Humann said, “but there are some kids in here who are super motivated. It’s up to me to help build the culture in this room and get everybody to that point where they really have a deep care about wrestling.”

The coach said sometimes you have to pay a hard price to succeed.

“Wrestling is about a lot of suffering,” Humann said. “The more you suffer in the wrestling room, the better you are going to be on the competition mat.”

Like all young coaches, Humann wants to do everything to help, but he realizes that he cannot.

“I can’t do it for them,” Humann said. “That goes for the competition floor, but that goes in practice, too. I can’t make them manage their weight when they go home. I can’t make them work hard in the practice room. Ultimately, it’s what’s in their heart and how bad they want to win.”

If there is one thing he learned from U-Mary that he is passing down to Century, it is to always fight.

“You’re wrestling some opponents and they may go down easy,” Humann said. “They might not fight the whole way through the match. If you can show a guy that you are there and you are ready to wrestle the whole time and you are wrestling hard, you are going to set the tone for your matches.”

The next time Century will be on the mat is Friday at Bismarck Rotary tournament at the Civic Center. The event begins at 10 a.m.