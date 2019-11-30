HS Wrestling: New Salem-Almont looks to compete for title, despite youth

The New Salem-Almont wrestling team is looks to compete for a state championship after falling just short last season.

The Holsteins graduated numerous seniors from their team and have quickly turned into one of the youngest teams in the state. Clay Gerhardt and Adam Morman are the only seniors and head coach Dave Wolding understands the doubt people will have for his team.

“I really like it,” says head coach Dave Wolding. “I think that if people are out there who think that we’ll probably be in the backseat all the while, I think our guys feed off of it and it makes them want to get better. It makes us want to get better, makes us work harder.”

New Salem-Almont’s next duel is Dec. 6 when they face Napoleon on the road.