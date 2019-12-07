HS Wrestling: Shiloh’s Trenton Radenz takes advantage of Co-op with St. Mary’s

In high school wrestling, this year St. Mary’s and Shiloh Christian are in a co-op and one player taking advantage of the opportunity to Trenton Radenz.

“A good experience just to get out of the rotation of basketball, track, football,” Radenz said. “It’s nice to get out and try a sport that no one from Shiloh has tried.”

In that sense, Trenton is a pioneer. As he will wrestle with St. Mary’s this season.

“When Trent first stepped out on the mat and came in from Shiloh,” head coach Luke Mellmer said, “honestly, I didn’t know we had a co-op with Shiloh.”

Trenton is new to high school wrestling, but he did wrestle when he was in elementary school.

“I was going to come over here and wrestle freshman year,” Radenz said “but I just tried freshman basketball. I thought sophomore year would be a good year to transfer over here and wrestle.”

Trenton says the hardest part about getting back on the mat is relearning the old moves.

“I’m in pretty good shape right now, I think,” Radenz said. “Just getting down the moves again and just learning the little stuff that I forget from when I was little.”

Trenton has enjoyed the experience so much that he will recruit more Shiloh athletes to be apart of the St. Mary’s wrestling team.

“I’m just working on trying to get people over,” Radenz said. “I’m talking to some people that might do next year, but we’ll see.”

The partnership between Shiloh Christian and St. Mary’s is on the head coach wants to build on as well.

“I’m hoping that he can get some kids to follow in his footsteps and work hard,” Mellmer said.

The next team dual for Trenton and St. Mary’s will be at Legacy on Dec. 12.