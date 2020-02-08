HS Wrestling: St. Mary’s focused on improvement

In high school wrestling, the regular season of Luke Mellmer’s first season at St. Mary’s is coming to an end.

Right now, St. Mary’s is 3-6 on the team dual side, which is eighth-best in the standings. KX Sports talked to coach Mellmer and he said this year he was not focused on wins and loses, instead he just wanted his guys to get better each time they stepped on the mat.

“We didn’t focus on wins and losses,” Mellmer said, “we just focused on improvement. Constant, consistent improvement. If we can get all the guys to qualify, that would be awesome. If not, hopefully, they just wrestled their best.”

St. Mary’s final dual of the season is tonight against Turtle Mountain at 7 p.m.