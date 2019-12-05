HS Wrestling: St. Mary’s loving the new digs

Local Sports

by:

Posted: / Updated:

In high school wrestling, St. Mary’s is off to a 0-1 start, but there is a new energy around this team.

The Saints lost their only dual of the season to Bismarck High back on Nov. 26, but there were a couple of positive to takeaways.

Reece Barnhardt was able to win at 126. James Richter probably scored the biggest upset in his win at 138. Drew Steidler was able to win at 152.

All the guys are loving the new wrestling room.

“It made me really excited for the season,” two-time state champion Reece Barnhardt said. “I wanted to just get in the wrestling room right away. It’s nice having an actual, actual wrestling room to wrestle instead of a bus garage,”

St. Mary’s will wrestle again on Dec. 5 when they wrestle Watford City and Minot in Watford City.

