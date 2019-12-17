HS Wrestling: Steinward looks to continue on previous coach’s success

Mandan is off to a 2-1 start in the Tyler Steinwand era.

Steinward took over the program after serving as an assistant coach under Luke Mellmer, before Mellmer departed for St. Mary’s this season.

Coach Steinward said the vision of the program has not changed and he always puts the athletes first.

Also, his new promotion into administration also helps because his office is really close to the wrestling room.

“I got this role in administration now and it’s easier to be here,” Steinward said. “I’m right across the street here is my office. So the kids can come talk to me. I love wrestling. I love helping kids.”

On Thursday, Mandan faces its biggest challenge of the season against Bismarck at 7 p.m.

