HS Wrestling: Tanefeu says college recruiting, 'stressful, but enjoyable'

This summer, Wilfried and Christian Tanefeu won national championships at Fargo.

Wilfried says that was a life-changing event for both of them. The junior said his phone rings a lot now with several prominent Division I schools trying to land two of the most talented wrestlers in the state this year.

He said his coaches told him things would change.

“I didn’t actually believe him,” Tanefeu said. “I didn’t think I would stress out about that stuff. It weighs a lot on my mind. It’s pretty enjoyable — the recruiting process is. I kind of like it. I get to take trips and visits and see how I like each college.”

The next time you can see the Tanefeu twins will be Friday at the Mandan Lions Tournament.

