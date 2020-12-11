HS Wrestling: Velva’s Colin Dean looking to win a state title

The Velva Aggies wrestling team is one of the top teams in region three, and they feel Colin Dean can be one wrestler who could win it all.

“Anyone that comes in my way I guess I’m ready for it,” said Dean.

Dean is coming off a second-place finish at state last season and he feels that being in shape and healthy will be key for him to win a state title this season.

“Just going home and running outside, and really hard drilling,” said Dean.

“I think if Colin stays healthy and he is putting in the time between on the mat and outside the mat, that’s going to make a big difference for him,” said head coach Chad Barstad.

Barstad says Colin’s biggest skill is quickness and will be something he can take advantage of this year

“In my opinion the best thing you can have in wrestling, you can catch your opponents off guard and they won’t see it coming,” said Dean.

“The biggest thing for Colin is we want him to get quick open shots, and he is going to be a force on his feet and tough to take him down,” explained Barstad. “I think as long as Colin is doing alright on his feet then he is going to be OK.”

Colin adds that along with his quickness, the coach is preaching mental toughness.

“Wrestling is this biggest sport for mental toughness that you need and you need to be ready and you just can’t stop moving,” said Dean.

Dean says there’s tough competition in practice with his partner Shaydon Schiele, preparing him for each competitor in the 106 weight class.

“He gives me that look of what I’m actually going to see in a wrestling match, so it gets me really prepared for what I’m about to go up against,” said Dean.

“The competition within each other that we have right now is making all of our kids better,” added Barstad. “Colin has Shaydon Schiele and obviously Shaydon is a very tough wrestler so that’s making him better”

Barstad says the ‘X’ factor for Colin to do well this season is his experience at the state tournament.